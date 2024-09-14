Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.02 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

