PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

