Prudential PLC Invests $211,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,224,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,257 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,901.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,014 shares of company stock worth $7,070,162. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Read Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.