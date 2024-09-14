Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 14.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Westlake by 9.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

