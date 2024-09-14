Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,415 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

