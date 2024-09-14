Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,207 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

