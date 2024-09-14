Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $213.56 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.39 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

