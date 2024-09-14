Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 1,910 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 181.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $279.58 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.35 and its 200-day moving average is $271.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.00.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

