Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 4,188 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RRX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.