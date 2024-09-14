Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after buying an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,517,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

