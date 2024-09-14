Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,375 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,912.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.