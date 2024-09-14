Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,995,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,290,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,410,000 after purchasing an additional 434,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

