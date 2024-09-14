Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $442,000 Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $88,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $348,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 38.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $515,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,953. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

