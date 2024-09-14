Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $499,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.