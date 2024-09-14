Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $646,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $29.45 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

