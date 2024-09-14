Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $451,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

