Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $452,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,792,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Radian Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

