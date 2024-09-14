Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $481,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,927,000 after acquiring an additional 847,542 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $15,106,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGY opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.