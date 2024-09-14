Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $535,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock worth $13,557,329 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

