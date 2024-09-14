Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $618,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 678,092 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 6.4 %

HOG opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

