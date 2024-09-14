Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $641,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Trading Up 2.4 %

Five9 stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

