Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $672,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

