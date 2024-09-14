Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $724,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $464.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

