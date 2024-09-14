Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $625,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

NOG opened at $34.43 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

