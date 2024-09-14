Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $637,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in RH by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in RH by 25.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 91.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Bank of America raised their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.08.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.59 and a 200 day moving average of $266.32.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

