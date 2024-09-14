Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $135.82 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.41.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.