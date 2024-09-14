Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $103,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,476,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $103,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,476,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,450 shares of company stock worth $990,251. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $916.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

