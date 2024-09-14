Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 11,450.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.40.

Nordson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $251.81 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average of $250.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

