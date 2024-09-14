Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 17.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 23.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.1% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

