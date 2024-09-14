Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $274.49 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $307.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

