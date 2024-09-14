Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 2,513 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,570,070.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock worth $86,113,640. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.