Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

