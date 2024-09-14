Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $87,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $386.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

