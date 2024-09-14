Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

