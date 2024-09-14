Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,454 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.87.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.