Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,916 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $300.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.27 and a 200-day moving average of $339.29. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

