Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

