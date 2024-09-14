Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

