Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 19,629 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $69,600,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $63,115,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,030,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,517,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

