Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 3,764 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Crown by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Crown Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

