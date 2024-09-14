Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 4,791 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.09 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.85 and a 200 day moving average of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,169. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

