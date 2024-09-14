Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 6,532 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in First American Financial by 99.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

