Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $661,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.37.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

