Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $688,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $108.16 and a 52-week high of $191.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

