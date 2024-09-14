Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $699,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

