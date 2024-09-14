Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $138.97 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

