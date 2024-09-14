Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 70,327 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $11,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

