Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 227.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

