Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $154.36 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $159.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

