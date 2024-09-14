ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ResMed alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,063.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank increased its position in ResMed by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 16,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Down 0.7 %

RMD opened at $248.93 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,644,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.